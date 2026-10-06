Democrats lead Republicans 50.4% to 42.2% on the generic congressional ballot four weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The 8.2-point edge puts the House of Representatives within reach but may fall short of what the party needs to win the Senate.

The generic ballot is a poll question that asks voters which party they plan to support for Congress, without naming specific candidates. The figures come from RealClearPolitics, a website that averages recent polls to smooth out differences between individual surveys.

Every poll in the average, conducted between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5, shows Democrats ahead, by margins ranging from 2 to 15 points.

Midterm elections take place halfway through a president’s four-year term. This year, all 435 House seats and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats are on the ballot. Republicans currently control both chambers.

How big is Democrats’ lead in the generic ballot?

Democrats’ share of the average sat near 48% for much of the summer before climbing above 50% in late September.

A party needs 218 of the 435 House seats for a majority. Republicans hold 218 and Democrats 214, with one independent and two vacant seats, according to the House Press Gallery’s official count. Democrats need four more seats to take control.

The generic ballot has a strong track record in House races. Except for 2016, the party leading the final RealClearPolitics average on Election Day has won the House in every election since 2002.

Democrats’ share of the average sat near 48% for much of the summer before climbing above 50% in late September. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why may the generic ballot lead not be enough to win the US Senate?

A national lead doesn’t translate directly into Senate seats. Every state elects two senators regardless of population, so control comes down to a handful of competitive states rather than the national vote.

Republicans won 53 Senate seats in 2024. Democrats need to flip a net four seats, meaning win them away from Republicans, to reach 51. A 50-50 split isn’t enough, because Vice President JD Vance, who presides over the Senate, would cast the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats must also hold on to seats they already control. They lead in the three Democratic-held races RealClearPolitics lists as key battlegrounds: Michigan by 3.6 points, New Hampshire by 5.6 and Georgia by 7.8.

The harder task is flipping Republican seats. RealClearPolitics averages show Democrats ahead in six:

North Carolina: Roy Cooper leads Michael Whatley 49.8% to 40.8%.

Ohio: Former Sen. Sherrod Brown leads Sen. Jon Husted 47.1% to 44%.

Texas: James Talarico leads Ken Paxton 48.2% to 45.4%.

Alaska: Mary Peltola leads Sen. Dan Sullivan 48.8% to 47%.

Maine: Troy Jackson leads Sen. Susan Collins 48.1% to 47.4%.

Iowa: Josh Turek leads Ashley Hinson 46% to 45.3%.

Only North Carolina shows a comfortable lead. In the other five, Democrats are ahead by about 3 points or less. That’s close enough that a modest polling miss, meaning a gap between what polls show and how people actually vote, could change the result.

President Donald Trump won Texas, Alaska and Iowa by more than 13 points in 2024. To win the Senate, Democrats would need North Carolina plus three of those five close races.