U.S. President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of former Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, who was sentenced to death for killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in the 2009 shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas.

The decision was confirmed Monday on the X account of Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, who said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had recommended execution by firing squad and that Trump had given his approval.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — execution by a U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Parnell posted on X.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 5, 2026

Hasan opened fire on U.S. soldiers at a Fort Hood personnel processing center on Nov. 5, 2009, shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

According to Parnell, the Secretary of the Army will now be responsible for setting the date and location of the execution.

Hasan, who was sentenced to death in 2013 on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder, is being held at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The massacre took place when Hasan, then an Army psychiatrist holding the rank of major, opened fire inside Fort Hood’s Soldier Readiness Center, where service members were waiting to deploy or return from missions overseas.

The attack also left 32 people wounded and was considered the deadliest shooting ever to occur at a U.S. military installation.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had recommended execution by firing squad. Fuente: Bloomberg Stefani Reynolds

The subsequent investigation found that Hasan had been in contact with radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who later became a prominent figure in al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Hasan was tried by a military court and pleaded not guilty, though he acted as his own attorney during the proceedings.

On Aug. 28, 2013, he was unanimously sentenced to death by the members of the court.

Source: EFE.