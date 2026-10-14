In the United States, it is a federal requirement that all travelers be able to show acceptable identification at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints in order to board domestic flights.

This policy aligns with the entry into force of the Real ID Act, which since May 2025 has required all passengers to present a document that meets the standards of this regulation. When that is not possible, it is mandatory to show an alternative identification or pay to use TSA ConfirmID.

All documents TSA accepts for flying within the United States

According to the agency’s official website, those flying within the country may present any of the following credentials:

Real ID driver’s licenses or identification cards

Enhanced Driver License (EDL) or Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) - the ones approved for federal use-

U.S. passport in booklet form

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards

U.S. Department of Defense ID

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a tribe or Indigenous community recognized by the U.S. government

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Apple Digital ID

Clear ID

Google ID pass

The documents are accepted up to two years after expiration.

Who is required to show one of the documents accepted by TSA

The list -which may be subject to change- applies to all people over 18 who want to fly within the United States.

In the case of minors, although presenting any of the credentials listed above is not mandatory, it is advisable to check with each airline about the required documents.

What those who do not have the documents on TSA’s list must do

TSA ConfirmID is an alternative verification process that costs 45 dollars and is the alternative for those who do not have an acceptable credential. The steps to use it can be found at this official link .

“Using TSA ConfirmID is optional. If you decide not to use it and do not have an acceptable document, you may not be allowed through security and could miss your flight. Fraud or other criminal activity related to this process will be prosecuted under federal penalties,” authorities indicate.