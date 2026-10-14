In the United States, the traffic sign that has 12-6 on a yellow background with up and down arrows is essential for drivers to know the height restrictions they will face on the road.

The use of this sign in the country is set out in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, where it is officially identified as Low Clearance Advance (W12-2).

What the traffic sign with 12-6 on a yellow background and the up and down arrows means

The official regulations indicate that this traffic sign is used to explain to drivers that they are about to encounter a crossing whose vertical clearance is limited to 12 feet and 6 inches.

This means that vehicles exceeding 3.81 meters will not be able to pass under the structures that are marked with this sign.

In addition, it is indicated that at the federal level the available clearance must be periodically assessed to determine whether it is necessary to add additional low-clearance signs, especially after resurfacing work has been carried out.

What to do when seeing this traffic sign

Along with this sign, the Official Manual of the Federal Highway Aid Program recommends installing a supplementary panel that specifically indicates the distance to the structure being signed and is placed at a point where the driver has the chance to turn around.

In general, this sign will be seen:

Before low bridges

Before overpasses

Before entering tunnels

Before any other tall structure where large vehicles cannot fit

In addition to reducing speed, drivers who exceed the indicated height must choose an alternative route to avoid any collision.