South Korea funded one of the most important road infrastructure projects in Latin America, contributing more than $207 million to a project underway in El Salvador. The initiative has a total budget of $428.6 million and includes the widening of a key highway and the construction of a viaduct nearly a kilometer long.

The work is being carried out on the Los Chorros highway in the department of La Libertad, and it calls for adding up to eight lanes, new bridges and other structures to improve traffic flow.

The project aims to improve the connection between San Salvador and western El Salvador, ease congestion and reduce the risks associated with landslides.

South Korea financed more than $207 million of a $428 million road project in El Salvador

The project has a budget of $428 million, according to the breakdown from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Of that total, South Korea committed $207.2 million through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), a South Korean government program that provides concessional loans to finance infrastructure projects in other countries. The remaining funding comes from a $204.6 million loan from CABEI and a $16.8 million contribution from the government of El Salvador.

South Korea’s role also extends to carrying out the work, as Dongbu Corporation won the contract to build the highway expansion and viaduct, while Dohwa Engineering was hired to provide engineering, consulting and supervision services. Both companies are from South Korea and are involved in different stages of the project, so cooperation between the two countries is not limited to financing the infrastructure.

Work on the project began in 2023 and is part of a plan to improve one of El Salvador’s most important transportation corridors. The Los Chorros highway handles heavy traffic and connects both residential and commercial areas and industrial zones with the western part of the country.

What the eight-lane highway and viaduct being built in El Salvador will look like

The project covers about 14.64 kilometers of CA01Wm highway in the department of La Libertad. One section will have eight lanes, four in each direction, while other stretches will have six. The project also includes construction of the Francisco Morazan viaduct, a structure about 92 meters long that will allow traffic to cross a mountainous area that is especially difficult for vehicles.

In addition to the viaduct, the plan includes new bridges, traffic interchanges, drainage works, signage and infrastructure for cyclists. With these improvements, Salvadoran authorities aim to strengthen the connection between San Salvador and communities in the west, cut travel times and provide a safer alternative in the face of landslides that have historically affected that corridor.

Construction is not yet finished and has gone through schedule changes. The annual report from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation for the 2025-2026 period reported physical progress of 37.27% and set April 2028 as the scheduled completion date.