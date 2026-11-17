Cleaning a car windshield and keeping it streak-free is a common goal for many people who use their vehicle every day and want the best possible visibility.

Although there are several products designed for this purpose, the American Automobile Association (AAA) shares an easy home remedy that calls for vinegar, water and dish soap.

Mixing Vinegar With Water and Dish Soap: How to Use It to Clean the Windshield

The expert advice is to make a homemade cleaner using the following proportions:

3 parts water

1 part white vinegar

A few drops of dish soap

That works out to three cups of water, one cup of vinegar and a few drops of dish soap . With this mixture, you should dampen a microfiber towel and use it to wipe the glass.

To dry it and make sure no streaks are left behind, the ideal approach is to use another microfiber towel that is also lint-free and free of grease or oil, and to dry in straight strokes rather than in circles.

If you do not have a second microfiber towel, the recommendation is to use crumpled sheets of old newspaper to dry all of the product thoroughly.

How to Remove Bad Odors From the Inside of a Car: Another Vinegar Trick

Meanwhile, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recommends making a 50/50 homemade vinegar-and-water solution to get rid of any unwanted odors inside the car.

“There will be no lingering vinegar smell once it dries. Vinegar and water is quite effective, even against cigarette smoke,” it says.

In addition, the same solution can be used to clean inside windows, light covers and mirrors, always using a lint-free cloth for better results.