The Mexican Federal Civil Code sets out different grounds for being disqualified from inheriting, whether under a will or through intestate succession. Among them is the case of parents who abandoned, prostituted, or corrupted their descendants with respect to the offended persons.

The rule is set out in Article 1316, Section VII, of the Federal Civil Code. However, the law also says this disqualification does not apply automatically, since it must be declared in court when requested by an interested party.

The estate law must be analyzed under the civil code of each state. In Mexico City, for example, Article 1316, Section VII, of the Civil Code for the Federal District includes the same rule for parents who abandon, prostitute, or corrupt their descendants.

Attention: what the law says about parents who abandoned their children

Article 1316 of the Federal Civil Code states that anyone who falls under any of the circumstances listed in the law is barred from inheriting under a will or intestate succession.

In its Section VII, it says this includes “parents who abandon, prostitute, or corrupt their descendants with respect to the offended persons.”

That means, for example, a father who abandoned one of his children may be barred from inheriting from that child. The phrase “with respect to the offended persons” limits the disqualification: it does not prevent the parent from inheriting from other descendants whom that conduct did not affect.

In addition, the disqualification must be declared in court. Article 1341 says this consequence has no effect until a judicial ruling is issued, at the request of an interested party, and it notes that the judge cannot raise it on their own.

What other conduct can ban an inheritance?

Article 1316 contains 12 grounds for being barred from inheriting, including:

Being convicted of killing, ordering the killing of, or attempting to kill the deceased or certain family members.

Committing certain crimes against the deceased or their family members.

Abandoning, prostituting, or corrupting descendants , as set out in Section VII.

Failing to provide support when there was a legal obligation to do so.

Failing to care for a relative who was unable to work and had no resources, in the cases provided by law.

Using violence, deceit or fraud to get someone to make, change or revoke a will.

Engaging in certain conduct related to the suppression, substitution, or false claim of an infant.

The offender may regain the right to inherit if pardoned by the injured person. Article 1318 says that, in intestate succession, the pardon must be shown through a formal declaration or unmistakable actions.

In cases of inheritance under a will, Article 1319 says the capacity to inherit is restored if, after learning of the offense, the injured person names the offender as an heir or confirms a prior appointment using the formalities required for a will.