Supermarkets sell eggs in different colors and at different prices. Although there is a belief that white or orange —also brown— eggs are more natural and nutritious, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) says the difference is mainly linked to the breed of the hen.

Why do some eggs have white shells and others orange shells?

The color depends on the genetics of the hen that laid the egg. It does not mean the hen was fed a better diet or that the egg has more nutrients. The USDA explains on its official website: “The breed of the hen determines the shell color”.

It is worth noting that brown eggs can come in different shades, from light to dark.

Do brown eggs have more protein than white ones?

No. Both offer similar nutritional value, and the outer color does not determine their protein, vitamin or mineral content.

“Nutrient levels are not significantly different,” the USDA says.

Does the color of the yolk mean the egg is healthier?

Not necessarily. The color of the yolk depends mainly on the hen’s diet. Eating certain vegetables and foods with pigments can produce yellower or more orange yolks. That does not mean they have more protein or less cholesterol.

Which eggs should you buy?

From a nutritional standpoint, there is no overall advantage to brown eggs over white ones. The choice may come down to price and personal preference.

Before buying them, it is a good idea to check:

That the shell is not cracked.

That they are refrigerated in the supermarket.

The freshness date on the carton.

The nutritional information and any added enrichment.

What does the FDA recommend for storing eggs?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends buying refrigerated eggs and keeping them at home at 4 C (40 F) or below. It also advises storing them in their original carton and avoiding eggs with cracked shells.