To apply for an adult passport in the United States, certain requirements set by the State Department must be met. This is the process for people seeking their first passport and for those who do not qualify for a renewal.

A passport is a document that can be used to prove identity both inside and outside the country, so it must meet certain validity requirements, such as being current and free of scratches, stains, or torn pages.

What documents must be submitted to apply for an adult passport?

According to the State Department on its official website, U.S. citizens age 18 and older applying for a passport for the first time must submit three required types of documentation:

Proof of U.S. citizenship and photocopy:

U.S. birth certificate. Fully valid, undamaged U.S. passport (it can be expired). Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA). Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of Citizenship.

Photo ID and photocopy:

Valid driver’s license. Learner’s permit with photo.

DS-11 form

In addition, they must also submit a photo that meets official requirements and the corresponding fee.

How do you apply for an adult passport in the United States?

To apply for a U.S. passport for the first time, the State Department lays out the following process:

Complete and print the DS-11 form , but do not sign it. Gather the documents that prove citizenship and identity. Prepare photocopies of the documents to be submitted, along with a passport-style photo. Go to an authorized acceptance facility, such as a post office, library, or government office. Submit the documents, pay the required fees, and sign the application in front of the authorized agent.

The cost of an adult passport book is $130, plus the $35 passport acceptance fee, for a total of $165, not including any additional services.

When should the passport arrive?

According to the processing times published by the State Department, the turnaround time depends on the service selected:

Routine: 4 to 6 weeks.

Expedited: 2 to 3 weeks; costs an extra $60.

Urgent: requires an appointment and proof of international travel within the next 14 days.

These time frames do not include mailing times. The State Department warns that the application may take up to two weeks to reach its facilities and that passport delivery can take another two weeks after it is issued.

How do you know if your application was rejected?

The State Department allows applicants to check the status of a passport application through the official Passport Status website. To access the information, the applicant must enter:

Full last name.

Date of birth.

The last four digits of their Social Security number.