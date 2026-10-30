The Public Education Ministry of Mexico (SEP) set the dates for the next break in the 2026-2027 school calendar for Mexico’s preschool, elementary, and middle school students. The school year includes 185 class days for basic education and began Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

As the school year moves forward, families can now check when the next break from classes will begin and what day students must return to the classroom.

Education: When will winter break begin

According to the SEP’s school calendar for 2026-2027, the first school break will begin on Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, and run through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, is also a school holiday, so classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027.

This calendar applies to preschool, elementary, and middle schools, public and private, that are part of the National Education System.

The SEP calendar also sets aside different teacher workdays, School Technical Council sessions and labor suspension periods during the school year.

In all, eight regular School Technical Council (CTE) sessions are planned. The dates are:

Sept. 25, 2026

Oct. 30, 2026

Nov. 27, 2026

Jan. 29, 2027

Feb. 26, 2027

April 30, 2027

May 28, 2027

June 25, 2027

The calendar also sets a second school break, which will take place from March 22 to April 3, 2027.

When the school year ends

Basic education schools will officially end the 2026-2027 school year on Friday, July 9, 2027.

In addition to class and break dates, the sets teacher labor suspension periods during the school year. These include Nov. 2 and 16 and Dec. 25, 2026, as well as Jan. 1 and 6, Feb. 1, March 15 and May 5, 2027.

For families with children who will enter certain grade levels next school year, the SEP sets the pre-enrollment period for preschool, first grade of elementary school and first grade of middle school, which will run from Feb. 2 to 12, 2027.