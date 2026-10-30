Americans who are planning to travel outside the country for the holidays must check their passport validity. If you need to renew this document, it’s best to do so as soon as possible, as the process can take time.

It is really important to consider that some countries do not allow entry if the passport will expire in six months. Renewal can be done by mail or online, as long as the person meets the requirements.

However, not all passengers with current passports can renew them. There are some situations where the person needs to initiate the procedure, like the first time.

What time is convenient to renew the passport before traveling?

Authorities recommend starting the process in advance because it can take a few weeks or even months to complete.

Those planning to travel in November, December, or January should check their passport’s expiration date and consult current processing times before organizing their trip.

This condition may also depend on airline policies, so it is advisable to check the specific requirements for the destination country before departure.

How to renew an American passport?

American citizens can renew this document via mail or online. To start this process through mail, the following steps must be done:

Complete Form DS-82 : You can fill it out online and print it, download the PDF and complete it by hand, or pick up a copy at a passport acceptance facility.

Get a passport photo : The photo must meet the official requirements.

Pay the required fee: The cost depends on the type of passport you are applying for.

Send your most recent Passport: Your old passport will be returned separately after your new one is issued.

Include proof of a name change, if applicable: You must provide legal documentation if you have changed your name.

Image illustration of a US passport and travel documents. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Who cannot renew their passport and must apply for a new one?

Not all US citizens are eligible to renew their passports. According to USAGov, those who fall into any of the following categories must apply for a new passport in person using Form DS-11:

Their passport was issued before they turned 16.

Their passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

Their passport is damaged, lost, or stolen .

Their passport shows a previous name, and they do not have legal documentation to prove the name change.

An expired passport can still be renewed as long as it was issued within the past 15 years and meets the other eligibility requirements.

Travelers who need to leave the country urgently can check the US Department of State’s expedited processing options, which may involve additional fees.