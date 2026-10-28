Children under 16 who have a U.S. passport cannot renew it through the usual process. When they need a new passport, their parents or legal guardians must submit a new in-person application and meet a series of requirements.

According to the U.S. State Department, passports issued to children under 16 are valid for five years. Families should check the expiration date before planning international travel.

Why can’t children under 16 renew their passports?

The State Department says passports for children that age cannot be renewed. Instead, each time they need another one, they must file a new application in person.

To complete the process, the DS-11 form must be used. It must be filled out and printed, but not signed until instructed by the acceptance agent.

This rule does not mean children are barred from traveling abroad. They may travel with a valid passport as long as they meet the relevant entry and exit requirements.

What requirements must parents meet to get a new passport?

To apply for a passport for a child under 16, the State Department requires:

A completed, unsigned DS-11 form.

Proof of the child’s U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a prior passport that meets the requirements.

Documentation proving the legal relationship between the child and the parents or guardians.

Photo identification for the parents or legal guardians and the corresponding photocopies.

A photo of the child that meets official requirements.

As a rule, both parents or legal guardians must appear with the child to submit the application.

However, there are exceptions. If one parent cannot attend, a consent statement may be required using Form DS-3053, properly notarized. There are also specific procedures for sole custody cases and other family circumstances.

How much does it cost to apply for a passport for children under 16?

According to the State Department, applying for a U.S. passport book for a child under 16 costs $100, plus a $35 acceptance fee, for a total of $135.

The application must be submitted with the child at an authorized acceptance facility, along with the required documents.

That is why families planning to travel abroad should check the passport’s validity and complete the process early, taking processing and shipping times into account.