According to the State Department, having a U.S. visa in an expired passport does not mean you need to apply for a new visa. The agency allows the document to be used as long as certain conditions are met and it is presented together with a valid passport.

This option comes with specific requirements travelers should know before making plans. The agency also warns about certain practices that can invalidate the visa or cause problems when dealing with immigration authorities.

Can you travel to the United States with a valid visa in an expired passport?

The State Department says a travel visa may still be valid even if the passport it was issued in has expired. Therefore, foreign nationals in this situation do not need to apply for a new visa simply because they have renewed their travel document.

To use it, three conditions must be met: it must be valid, undamaged and match the main purpose of the trip.

What does the State Department recommend avoiding when using a visa from an expired passport?

The U.S. agency warns travelers not to try to remove the visa from the expired passport and transfer it to the new document. Even if the visa is still within its validity period, removing it from the original passport will cause it to lose its validity.

For this reason, those who renew their passport should keep the old document if it contains a valid U.S. visa. The visa must remain in the passport in which it was issued in order to be used together with the new travel document.

How should you travel when the visa is valid but the passport has expired?

People who have a valid U.S. visa in an expired passport must travel with both documents: the old passport, which contains the visa, and the new one, which must be valid. In addition, both passports must have been issued by the same country.

Upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry, such as an airport or a land border crossing, an officer with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will verify the visa in the old document.

If entry is authorized, the officer will place the admission stamp in the new passport along with the notation VIOPP (Visa In Other Passport), which identifies that the visa is in another passport.