A woman gambled at a Detroit casino for 20 years. When she won a $127,000 jackpot, the casino said she wasn't allowed inside.

Denise Ezell had been playing at the MGM Grand Detroit for more than 20 years. On October 30, 2023, the 65-year-old won a $127,000 jackpot on her last bet of the night, playing progressive blackjack, according to a lawsuit she later filed.

But when she showed her driver’s license to collect the prize, the casino refused to pay. A manager told her she was trespassing because she had been banned years earlier. “When I go and lose, nobody asks for my license, what my name is, or none of that,” Ezell told FOX 2 Detroit. “But I win, and all this?”

She was banned in 2015, according to the casino

According to the lawsuit, the casino said the ban dated back to 2015, when she was accused of panhandling. Ezell says she was arguing with her cousin about money they had agreed to share while gambling, not asking a stranger for cash.

She says she was asked to leave, and when she asked for how long, a security guard told her “24 to 48 hours.” Her attorney, Ivan Land, said she never received an email, letter, or phone call about a ban, and she kept gambling at the casino for years without problems.

The casino’s broken promise

After the win, Ezell says a member of the casino’s security team told her not to worry and that they would get her the jackpot. Later, he called back to say the matter had been escalated above his pay grade, according to the lawsuit.

Land said they spent months trying to resolve the case, including through the state’s gaming regulator, before going to court. “They allowed her to gamble there and spend her hard-earned money for eight years, and then, when she hits the jackpot,” the casino said she shouldn’t have been there, Land said.

Ezell says a member of the casino’s security team told her not to worry and that they would get her the jackpot.

The lawsuit and final court ruling

In June 2024, Ezell sued MGM Resorts International, the casino’s parent company, in federal court in Michigan. She asked for the $127,000 jackpot plus $75,000 in damages. The company asked the court twice to throw out the case, arguing it had not been properly served and that the Michigan court lacked jurisdiction over it.

On March 3, 2026, Judge Robert J. White signed an order dismissing the case “without prejudice,” at the request of both sides, according to federal court records. That type of dismissal means the lawsuit could, in principle, be filed again. The court records do not say whether the parties reached a settlement or whether Ezell received any money.