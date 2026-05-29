En esta noticia Which border cities will restrict access to foreigners without a passport renewal

Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez and Nuevo Laredo are the first cities to implement a measure that directly affects foreigners who have postponed renewing their passports, a procedure that thousands of travelers often leave until the last minute.

According to official sources, there will be no grace period for those found with expired documentation when entering the country.

Which border cities will restrict access to foreigners without a passport renewal

The measure applies simultaneously in the four municipalities with the highest migration flow in the north of the country. These are entry points that together receive millions of people each year, both tourists and residents who cross daily for work, family, or business reasons.

Authorities clarified that the restriction does not distinguish nationality: any foreigner, regardless of country of origin, will be prevented from entering if they carry a passport whose expiration date has passed. This includes frequent visitors with residences in border areas who historically enjoyed more flexible criteria in checks.

In the case of U.S. citizens, authorities reminded them that they must present a valid passport to enter Mexico. If traveling by air, a passport book is mandatory, while those crossing by land may also use a passport card.

Mexico does not currently require a minimum validity of six months , but the document must remain valid throughout the entire trip. Why foreigners who did not renew their passports will not be able to cross the border

What foreigners with an expired passport must do before trying to enter Mexico

The first step is to check the passport expiration date in advance. If the document has expired, travelers must begin the corresponding renewal process before attempting to cross the border.

Immigration authorities recommend not waiting until the last minute, as an expired passport can cause delays, restrictions, or even denial of entry. Therefore, it is advisable to go to the corresponding embassy or consulate to complete the renewal and verify that all documentation is valid before traveling.