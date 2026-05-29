The United States has established that 2030 will be a crucial year for implementing its ambitious space plan and deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon. This initiative is part of a new national strategy designed to ensure technological leadership, maintain a constant presence beyond Earth, and exert control over critical infrastructure in the space domain.

The schedule has been outlined through an executive order that reshapes the nation’s space policy. This approach prioritizes lunar exploration, national security, and the development of a space economy with significant private-sector participation, using the Moon as a platform for future missions to Mars.

How does the United States plan to ensure its supremacy in space?

Among the main pillars of the plan are:

Return of astronauts to the Moon before the end of the decade.

Installation of the first elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.

Use of commercial launches to reduce costs and accelerate missions.

In addition, the strategy aims to strengthen international alliances and integrate commercial capabilities to ensure a flexible space architecture with a long-term outlook.

The United States’ plan to dominate space sets as a priority expanding human and technological presence beyond Earth orbit. The main goal is to consolidate a sustained presence on the Moon before moving on to Mars.

Why does the United States plan to deploy nuclear reactors on the Moon by 2030?

The deployment of nuclear reactors on the Moon addresses a fundamental operational need: to ensure continuous power in an environment where solar energy may be insufficient. The official plan envisions a lunar reactor ready for launch in 2030 .

With this advance, the United States seeks to secure a lasting strategic advantage in the new phase of the space race, where infrastructure and energy will be crucial aspects, in addition to launches.

This technology will make it possible to: