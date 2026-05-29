The global race around technological innovations has reached Latin America, and the United States is seeking to consolidate a new strategic ally in the region. A multinational company, recognized as a world leader in the supply of equipment and services for chip manufacturing, has announced its intention to establish its first operation in Latin America.

This move strengthens the United States’ strategy to expand technology production outside Asia, while also seeking to turn new partners into industrial hubs of significant value.

The United States seeks to turn this Latin American country into a technological power

The U.S. multinational company Applied Materials has announced its intention to establish its first operation in the region in Costa Rica. In recent years, Costa Rica has managed to establish itself as an attractive destination for technology investments thanks to its political stability, highly skilled human capital, and solid experience in advanced manufacturing.

The creation of Applied Materials has the main objective of strengthening the supply chain for semiconductors and reducing dependence on other regions of the world.

The decision is related to the United States’ strategy to diversify technology production and move part of the industry into its sphere of influence.

How does it influence Latin America?

The presence of a company of this caliber can position Costa Rica as a regional technology hub and attract other companies in the sector. This has the potential to strengthen the industrial ecosystem and raise the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

Likewise, this move reinforces the United States’ presence in Latin America in a context of technological competition with other world powers.

Semiconductors are recognized as a strategic resource in the global economy. Controlling their manufacturing and development is crucial for various industrial and technological sectors.

Applied Materials’ expansion in Latin America is part of a broader strategy to ensure supply and consolidate alliances.