In 1994, Carlos Slim Helu wrote a letter with a central idea: life should not be boxed in by work, success or worries. The Mexican businessman addressed it to the university community and, above all, to the top students.

The text is still posted on Carlos Slim’s official website and resurfaced in 2026. It brings together reflections on success, work, mistakes and the values that, in his view, sustain a fulfilling life. His most quoted advice is to live with your mind, soul and senses awake.

Carlos Slim urges people not to shut themselves in or ruin their lives

The letter is dated June 1994 in Mexico City. There, Slim explains that he wants to share what he considers important for young people’s upbringing, outlook and happiness. Before getting to his central advice, he recommends acting according to conscience and accepting oneself with virtues and flaws. For him, fear and guilt are the heaviest burdens.

Later comes the line that gives the story its title: don’t shut yourself in or ruin your life. Slim suggests living it with your mind, soul and senses awake, and learning to know it and enjoy it.

What does success mean to Carlos Slim?

Slim says success is not about doing things well or winning other people’s recognition. As he writes, it is not an outside opinion, but an inner state: a harmony of the soul and emotions. That harmony, he adds, rests on love, family, friendship, authenticity and integrity.

The businessman warns that talent and recognition can push aside those values, which he sees as more important than professional, financial, social or political success. Among the feelings he recommends avoiding are envy, jealousy, pride, selfishness, revenge, greed and laziness. He compares them to a poison taken little by little.

The letter Slim later read publicly

On Feb. 12, 2011, the letter was read at Colegio Miraflores Mexico. It was during the talk Challenges and Leadership, according to the record on his official website. There Slim called it Letter to Young People and said he wrote it in 1994 after being honored alongside outstanding students from the United States and Mexico.

That reading also includes a line about work: doing it well is a responsibility to oneself and to society, and also an emotional need. In 2022, Slim read the letter again at the annual Mexico Siglo XXI gathering. In September 2025, another handwritten letter of his was released, separate from this one, titled Letter to Young People and Not-So-Young People.