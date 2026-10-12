The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set a maximum Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) of $4,427 for tax year 2026 for eligible workers and families with low to moderate incomes. The refundable tax credit is available to taxpayers who meet the agency’s income, filing status and other eligibility requirements.

Filing Form 1040 is one of the requirements for claiming the credit. Taxpayers must also meet other eligibility criteria based on their income, filing status, and number of qualifying children.

According to the IRS’s Internal Revenue Bulletin 2025-45, the maximum EITC for tax year 2026 is $4,427 for taxpayers with one qualifying child. Tax returns for that year will generally be filed during the 2027 tax season.

Who qualifies for the IRS $4,427 tax credit?

Taxpayers must meet several requirements to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. The program is designed to help eligible workers and families whose income falls within the applicable limits.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set a maximum Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) of $4,427 for tax year 2026 for eligible workers and families with low to moderate incomes.

The main requirements include:

Having earned income: taxpayers must generally have income from working for an employer or being self-employed.

Meeting the income limits: for tax year 2026, adjusted gross income must be below $51,593 for most filing statuses or $58,863 for married couples filing jointly when claiming the credit for one qualifying child.

Having a valid Social Security number: taxpayers must meet the IRS rules for valid Social Security numbers, including the applicable requirements for a spouse and qualifying child.

Meeting residency and eligibility rules: generally, taxpayers must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens for the entire year and satisfy the program’s other conditions.

Not filing Form 2555: taxpayers claiming the EITC cannot file this form to exclude foreign earned income.

Income limits alone do not determine eligibility. The IRS also considers earned income, adjusted gross income and the taxpayer’s individual circumstances.

How the credit works

The $4,427 figure is the maximum credit for a taxpayer with one qualifying child, not a guaranteed payment for everyone who applies. The actual amount depends on income and filing status.

The EITC is a refundable tax credit. This means eligible taxpayers may receive money through their tax refund even if they do not owe federal income tax. To claim the credit, they must file a tax return and complete the applicable sections.

Taxpayers who want their refund sent through direct deposit to a bank account must provide the required banking information and follow IRS instructions. Direct deposit is a way to receive a refund, not a separate benefit or a guarantee that the taxpayer will receive exactly $4,427.