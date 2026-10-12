Enlisting in the United States Armed Forces is a job option that offers a monthly salary, benefits, and various specialization opportunities. In 2026, those interested in joining the national Army must meet a series of conditions related to age, education, immigration status, and physical fitness.

The salary depends on rank and years of service, although new soldiers can also access benefits for joining certain positions.

In this sense, the enlistment process is voluntary and does not have a single annual application date. However, meeting the requirements does not guarantee enlistment, since applicants must pass the corresponding evaluations and adjust to the available openings.

How much does the United States national Army pay in 2026 for enlisting

People who join the national Army receive a monthly salary whose amount depends on rank and seniority. In 2026, the salary for a soldier is US$2407.20 per month on the scale corresponding to those with less than two years of service and, according to the applicable scale, that amount may be lower during the first months of service.

Military personnel can also receive allowances for housing and food, depending on the conditions under which they serve, as well as additional payments for certain duties or circumstances.

On the other hand, the Army offers enlistment bonuses for some positions and specialties; these incentives are not available to all applicants and depend on vacancies, contract conditions, and the requirements met by each candidate.

Those interested in salary information can check the website of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), which publishes the current military pay tables.

What are the requirements to join the U.S. Armed Forces

The requirements to enlist depend on the military branch and the type of position sought. In the case of the United States Army (U.S. Army), those seeking to join as soldiers must meet:

Age : be between 17 and 42 years old, although exceptions may apply depending on the program.

Citizenship or residence : be a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

Education : have a U.S. high school diploma or a recognized equivalent, such as the GED.

Aptitude evaluation : obtain the minimum score required on the ASVAB entrance exam, which assesses knowledge and skills to determine which positions the candidate can perform.

Medical and physical conditions : pass medical examinations and meet the physical standards established by the Army.

Background and conduct: meet the eligibility rules related to personal and legal background.

Once it verifies that it meets the initial conditions, the applicant must contact a recruiter, undergo the corresponding evaluations, choose an available specialty, and complete the enlistment process. Initial registration does not guarantee entry, as acceptance depends on the results of the tests and on meeting the requirements.