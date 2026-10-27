California drivers have a new option when buying a used vehicle from a dealership. Since October 1, 2026, a state law allows eligible buyers to return certain used cars within three days of purchase and receive a refund, subject to specific conditions.

The measure is part of the California Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Act, also known as Senate Bill 766. The law also introduces new requirements for vehicle price disclosures and limits certain fees and add-on products that dealerships can charge consumers.

Who qualifies for California’s 3-day used car return policy?

The new rule applies to qualifying used vehicles purchased or leased from a dealership for $50,000 or less. Buyers can cancel the transaction for any reason within the three-day period, but the vehicle must meet the law’s eligibility requirements.

The protection does not apply to new cars or every type of vehicle purchase . Private sales between individuals are also outside the dealership rules. Buyers should review their sales contract and the cancellation notice provided by the dealer to understand the requirements before attempting to return a vehicle.

What conditions apply to used car returns?

Although the law provides a refund, dealerships may deduct a reasonable restocking fee. Other restrictions can apply, including limits on how much the vehicle has been driven and requirements concerning its condition.

Illustration of a used car at a dealership in California. A new state law gives eligible buyers three days to cancel a purchase. Gemini IA

The three-day period is not an unlimited right to return a car at any time. Buyers should check the cancellation terms in their contract and contact the dealership promptly if they decide to cancel the purchase. Keeping the paperwork and any communications with the dealer can also help document the request.

What other protections does the CARS Act provide?

The law requires dealerships to disclose a vehicle’s total price upfront in advertisements and other communications. The goal is to make it easier for consumers to understand the cost before completing a purchase and to reduce unexpected charges.

Dealers also cannot require customers to purchase certain add-on products that were not installed by the manufacturer. They must disclose that these products are optional and cannot charge for add-ons that provide no benefit to the buyer, such as lifetime oil changes for electric vehicles.

The California Business and Consumer Services Agency estimates that the law’s price-transparency requirements and restrictions on unnecessary add-ons will save car buyers $234 million and 8.5 million hours annually. These are projected savings, not payments that consumers will automatically receive.