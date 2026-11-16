Drivers in Missouri face tougher penalties for failing to stop for a school bus that is picking up or dropping off students. A new state law increases fines for repeat offenders and allows authorities to suspend their driver’s licenses for up to 180 days.

The measure, introduced through Senate Bill 1421 (SB 1421), took effect on August 28, 2026. It also adds five points to a driver’s record for this violation, making it more costly for motorists who ignore a stopped school bus.

Which driving violation can cost Missouri drivers $3,000?

The offense is failing to stop for a school bus that is receiving or discharging students. Missouri law requires motorists to stop when a school bus displays the appropriate stop signal, including its flashing red lights and extended stop arm.

Under the updated Section 304.070 of the Missouri Revised Statutes, the penalties depend on how many times a driver has committed the violation within a five-year period:

First offense : A fine of $500 to $1,000. The driver’s license may also be suspended at the court’s discretion.

Second offense : A fine of $1,000 to $2,000 and a mandatory 90-day license suspension.

Third or subsequent offense: A fine of $1,500 to $3,000 and a mandatory 180-day license suspension.

Missouri drivers who fail to stop for a school bus picking up or dropping off students can face steep fines and a suspension of their driving privileges. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The highest penalties apply to drivers convicted of three or more violations within five years. The suspensions are mandatory for repeat offenders and are imposed in addition to any other license-related penalties required by law.

What happens to a driver’s license after this violation?

In addition to the fines and suspensions, a conviction for failing to stop for a school bus adds five points to the driver’s record in Missouri.

The state’s point system can lead to further consequences. Drivers who accumulate eight or more points within an 18-month period can have their driving privileges suspended. The length of the suspension depends on their previous record.

This means that even a first conviction can affect a driver’s ability to remain on the road, particularly if they already have points from other traffic violations.

Under the new law, drivers charged with failing to stop for a school bus cannot resolve the violation simply by paying a fine through the state’s fine collection system.