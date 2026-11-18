U.S. taxpayers who rack up federal tax debt above a certain amount will face restrictions on obtaining, renewing, or using their passports.

The measure depends on a certification from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) identifying people with seriously delinquent tax debts. Once the agency notifies the State Department, authorities may take various steps to restrict the document.

Why can a passport be disabled because of overdue tax debt?

Federal law allows the IRS to notify the State Department when a taxpayer accumulates a seriously delinquent tax debt. After that certification, authorities can place restrictions on the passport.

The measure is intended to ensure the collection of certain federal tax obligations and is set out in Section 7345 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC).

What is a seriously delinquent tax debt?

The IRS defines a seriously delinquent tax debt as an unpaid federal tax obligation that is legally enforceable and exceeds $66,000 in 2026, including any related interest and penalties for late payment.

For the debt to be certified, one of these conditions must be met:

The IRS filed a federal tax lien, and the administrative appeals process has been exhausted or expired.

The agency issued a levy order in an effort to collect the debt.

The debts covered include federal income taxes, trust fund recovery penalties, certain business-related obligations for which a taxpayer is liable, and other civil penalties.

What other actions can be taken against the passports of people with seriously delinquent tax debts?

Once the IRS certification is received, the State Department may take different actions:

Deny new applications.

Revoke valid documents.

Issue limited-validity passports if the document is needed urgently.

If someone applies for or tries to renew a passport and has a certified debt, the State Department may keep the application open for 90 days to allow the person to get into compliance or fix any possible errors in the certification. If that does not happen within that time, the application can be denied and closed.

How do you know if a passport has been disabled?

The IRS sends a notice called CP508C by mail to the taxpayer’s last known address when it certifies that the person has a seriously delinquent tax debt and informs the State Department.

The notice states the amount owed and explains what steps the person can take to avoid having their passport denied, revoked, or limited. Options include paying the outstanding balance or setting up an approved payment agreement with the agency

If your passport has been disabled, the State Department will notify you in writing.