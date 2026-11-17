The Federal Labor Defense Office (PROFEDET) of Mexico said all workers covered under the Ley Federal del Trabajo (LFT) are entitled to receive the 2026 Christmas bonus, a mandatory benefit employers must pay before Dec. 20 .

The agency also said anyone with questions or problems collecting it can request free advice and legal assistance .

Under Article 87 of the LFT, the Christmas bonus must equal at least 15 days of pay . It is a mandatory employment benefit that must be paid on time and in full, so employers cannot withhold it from anyone entitled to receive it.

Which workers are entitled to the 2026 Christmas bonus?

PROFEDET said the Christmas bonus applies to salaried, trust, permanent, and unionized workers. It also covers people with job-specific or fixed-term contracts, seasonal workers, open-ended contracts, and those on probation or initial training.

The obligation also extends to temporary workers, commission-based workers, sales agents, insurance agents, and salespeople, among others, governed by the Federal Labor Law. In addition, anyone who has not yet completed a year of service is entitled to receive a prorated payment based on time worked, regardless of whether they are still employed on the date the benefit is paid.

When must the bonus be paid, and what should you do if you do not receive it?

Article 87 of the Ley Federal del Trabajo states that the Christmas bonus must be paid before Dec. 20, meaning before Christmas.

If a worker has questions about the amount owed or does not receive the payment, they can go to PROFEDET for free guidance and advice. Key points include:

Minimum amount: the equivalent of 15 days’ pay for those entitled to the bonus for a full year of service.

Prorated payment: applies to those who have not completed a year of work, according to the time they worked.

Deadline: The employer must make the payment before Dec. 20.

Free advice: PROFEDET offers guidance and legal defense at no charge.

To get help, workers can contact PROFEDET at 55 5998 2000, extensions 44741, 44780, 44781, 44782, 44784, 44785, 44786, and 44699. They can also call 079, the Mexican government hotline, or check the offices available nationwide in the agency’s official directory.