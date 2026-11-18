The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that retired workers will receive a monthly benefit of $2,170 starting in January 2027, after the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment is applied.

The figure represents a $75 increase from the estimated $2,095 average that recipients were getting before the update. The update also includes new earnings limits for people who keep working while collecting retirement benefits.

How much will Social Security retirees get starting in January 2027

According to the SSA, the average monthly benefit for retired workers will rise from US$2,095 to US$2,170 after the 3.6% COLA is applied.

However, US$2,170 is not a universal payment or a guaranteed amount for all retirees. It is an estimated average; the individual amount will depend on work history, recorded earnings, and each beneficiary’s circumstances.

How much will payments increase for couples and surviving spouses

The estimated amounts for January 2027 are:

Retired workers : $2,170 a month, up from $2,095.

Elderly couples receiving both benefits : $3,355, up from $3,238.

Surviving spouses with two children : $4,074, up from $3,932.

Elderly surviving spouses without children : $2,005, up from $1,936.

Disabled workers, spouse, and one or more children : $3,077, up from $2,970.

All disabled workers: $1,701, up from $1,642.

When will the Social Security increase take effect

Retirees will begin receiving their updated benefits in January 2027. The increase will be applied automatically.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, meanwhile, will have a different update date: January payments will be moved up to December 31, 2026, because of the New Year’s holiday.

What other changes does the SSA confirm for Social Security in 2027

The agency also set changes to taxable earnings limits and to the amounts people can earn while still working and collecting retirement benefits.

The main changes include:

Maximum earnings subject to the Social Security tax will rise from $184,500 to $192,300 a year.

Earnings limit for retirees younger than full retirement age : will increase to $25,560 a year, or $2,130 a month.

Limit for people who reach full retirement age during 2027: will be $67,920 a year, or $5,660 a month.

Those who have not yet reached full retirement age will have one dollar withheld from their benefits for every two dollars they earn above the average annual limit. For those who reach that age during 2027, one dollar will be withheld for every three dollars above the limit, but only for income earned before the month in which they reach that age. Once full retirement age is reached, this earnings limit will no longer apply to benefits.