At the request of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Nov. 5, 2026, halting the business and freezing the defendants’ assets while legal proceedings continue.

According to the agency, the defendants extracted money through deceptive voicemails, false legal claims and threats involving consumers’ workplaces and families over alleged debts that either did not exist or that the company had no legal authority to collect.

How the operation pressured consumers into paying

The FTC’s complaint identifies McDonnell & Associates LLC, which also operated under the names First Capital Group, Maxwell & Bryant Group and Lewis, McDonnell & Associates.

The company and its owners, Oscar Gerardo Gonzalez Martin and Oscar Ruiz Canela, allegedly misrepresented themselves as a law firm or a business affiliated with attorneys to convince consumers they faced imminent legal consequences.

the defendants extracted money through deceptive voicemails, false legal claims and threats involving consumers’ workplaces and families over alleged debts that either did not exist or that the company had no legal authority to collect.

According to the agency, the operation relied on several intimidation tactics, including:

Leaving deceptive voicemail messages to persuade consumers to return their calls.

Threatening to contact employers and family members if consumers refused to pay.

Claiming that consumers faced lawsuits over the alleged debts.

Threatening wage garnishment and property liens.

However, the complaint states that the defendants had no intention of filing lawsuits and lacked the legal authority to garnish wages or place liens on property. The FTC also alleges the company contacted consumers’ parents, siblings and spouses under the false pretense of trying to locate them to deliver legal documents.

Missing legal disclosures and $20 million in losses

Beyond intimidation, the defendants allegedly failed to provide disclosures required under federal law. For instance, collectors did not inform consumers that they were speaking with a debt collector or that any information shared during the call would be used to collect a debt .

The company also failed to send legally required debt validation notices , which must identify the original creditor, explain the amount allegedly owed and outline the consumer’s right to dispute the debt.

As a result, thousands of consumers paid hundreds of dollars or more to settle debts they did not owe, totaling more than $20 million, according to FTC estimates.

The court order places the business under the supervision of a court-appointed receiver. The FTC alleges violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which bars obtaining financial information under false pretenses.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and remains ongoing. The allegations have not yet been decided by the court.