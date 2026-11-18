Leona Helmsley left $12 million to her dog and nothing to two of her grandchildren. The fight over her will ended up in court.

When Leona Helmsley died in August 2007, at 87, she left behind a real estate empire worth billions of dollars. But what caught everyone’s attention was that in her will she set aside $12 million to make sure her white Maltese, Trouble, would live in luxury for the rest of her life.

The will became one of the most famous examples of an estate plan involving a beloved pet. But on the other hand, two of her grandchildren received nothing.

The will said they were excluded “for reasons which are known to them.” That decision turned the will into a court battle.

Who was Leona Helmsley and how big was her estate?

Leona Helmsley, together with her husband, Harry, controlled some of New York’s best-known properties, including luxury hotels such as the Helmsley Palace.

In 1989 she was convicted of federal tax crimes. During the trial, a former employee testified that Helmsley had said “only the little people pay taxes.” She served time in prison in the early 1990s.

Leona Helmsley’s will surprised everyone

Her will, signed in 2005, went far beyond the dog. Two other grandchildren received $5 million each, but only if they visited their father’s grave at least once a year. She also left $3 million to maintain the family mausoleum, which she wanted “washed or steam-cleaned at least once a year.”

She even asked that Trouble be buried beside her when the dog died.

The two excluded grandchildren, Craig and Meegan Panzirer, challenged the will. In 2008, a Manhattan judge approved an agreement that cut Trouble’s trust from $12 million to $2 million, an amount her caretaker said would be enough.

Of the $10 million that was removed, $6 million went to the two grandchildren and $4 million to Helmsley’s charitable trust.

Who was Leona Helmsley and how big was her estate? Julienne Schaer

Trouble’s life with luxury and kidnap threats

Trouble’s fortune made her famous but also a target for scams. The dog reportedly received dozens of death and kidnapping threats and was flown by private jet to a Helmsley hotel in Sarasota, Florida.

She lived there with a full-time security guard, where her care reportedly cost about $100,000 a year, including $8,000 for grooming.

Trouble died in December 2010, at age 12. She was not buried next to Helmsley, and the money left in her trust went to charity.