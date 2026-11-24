Illinois’ official holiday calendar says Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, will be holidays for Thanksgiving.

The order -posted on the Illinois Treasurer’s Office website- applies to the state office calendar and covers public employee staffing, meaning workers in these agencies can enjoy a four-day long weekend, from Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Which Illinois workers will have a holiday on Nov. 26 and 27?

The benefit is aimed mainly at employees of state government agencies that follow the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) calendar.

State regulations provide for both days as paid holidays. In fact, the Illinois Administrative Code says employees are entitled to full paid time off on authorized holidays. It specifically names “Thanksgiving Day” and “Friday Following Thanksgiving Day”.

One important note: people who work for private companies are not automatically guaranteed the day off . Each employer decides whether to close, keep regular operations running or give workers Friday off.

What is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving, known in Spanish as Thanksgiving Day, is one of the most important holidays in the United States. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November and brings family and friends together around a special meal.

The tradition is historically linked to celebrations of gratitude for the harvest. One of its best-known origins is the 1621 gathering between English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Native people in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The national holiday was established in 1941, when Congress set it for the fourth Thursday in November. The purpose of the day is to give thanks for the year’s blessings and spend time with loved ones.

When is Black Friday 2026?

Black Friday 2026 will be Friday, Nov. 27, the second holiday listed in the Illinois state calendar.

It is one of the country’s most important shopping dates and marks the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. That day, major chains and stores offer discounts on items such as appliances, technology, clothing and home goods.