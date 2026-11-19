An application for a U.S. passport for adults requires documents that prove both the applicant’s identity and citizenship. The process is for first-time applicants and for people who do not qualify to renew through the usual procedure.

On its official website, the State Department explains which forms of ID are accepted, what alternatives are available when an applicant cannot present any of them, and which additional documents must accompany the form. It also says the application must be submitted in person at an authorized center when using Form DS-11.

Which forms of ID are accepted to apply for a passport?

The State Department requires applicants to present a physical photo ID when applying for a passport. Accepted documents include:

A current, valid driver’s license.

An Enhanced Driver’s License, which includes additional identity verification features.

Official IDs issued by the federal, state, or local government, depending on the acceptance requirements.

A U.S. military ID.

A valid U.S. passport.

A naturalization or citizenship certificate, when it meets the established identification requirements.

A current driver’s license is one of the most common forms of ID used for the process. However, if the document was issued by a different state than the one where the application is submitted, the applicant must bring a second photo ID. Digital documents are not accepted.

What happens if none of these documents can be presented?

Applicants who do not have a primary ID must present at least two secondary documents accepted by the State Department. If they also cannot provide that paperwork, they will not meet the usual requirements to prove their identity, so the application could be delayed or denied.

Alternatives include:

A temporary driver’s license.

A government employee ID.

An employee ID from a company.

A school ID.

A voter registration card.

A health insurance ID, such as Medicare or Medicaid.

A dependent military ID.

What other requirements must be met to apply for an adult passport?

In addition to proving identity, applicants must meet other documentation and administrative requirements: