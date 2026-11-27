An 82-year-old Navy veteran was still working 9-hour shifts at Walmart. A TikTok video helped him get $126,000 and finally retire.

Warren “Butch” Marrion was 82 and working as a cashier at a Walmart near Cumberland, Maryland, when Rory McCarty got stuck in his checkout line in December 2022. McCarty, who owns a pest control company and runs its TikTok account, had the idea to help him retire. A few days later, he started a fundraising campaign.

“I was astounded seeing this little man still grinding. Working 8 to 9 hour shifts,” McCarty wrote on the GoFundMe page he set up for Marion. Within weeks, donors had given more than $126,000, The National Desk reported.

A lifetime of work until the age of 82

Marion, a widower, had been working part-time at Walmart for 16 years, according to NPR. Before that, he spent decades at General Motors and Honeywell and served 10 years in the U.S. Navy.

“I’ve been working since I’ve been 11 years old,” he told NPR. Some debt made it unlikely that he could retire soon or afford to visit his family in Florida.

The TikTok that changed Marion’s life and let him retire

McCarty said he was struck by how hard Marion worked. “I kind of looked up, and I saw this little, older guy there at the register, just grinding,” he said.

He posted a 42-second video of their first conversation and asked his more than 250,000 followers if they would donate. Days later, with Marion’s approval, he launched the fundraiser. “In two days. It raised over $100,000,” McCarty said.

The surprise McCarty and his followers gave Marion on his last day at Walmart before retirement. Fuente: Shutterstock

His last day at Walmart before retirement

On January 4, 2023, McCarty and supporters were waiting with balloons and a large check when Marion finished his last shift. His reaction was “wow.”

“All I can tell you is the good Lord has blessed me for what I did in my younger years,” Marion told the Cumberland Times-News.

He planned to use the money to pay off his house and travel to Florida to see his children and grandchildren. By now, the fundraiser has already made more than $173,000.

The two men have stayed close since. “We’re like peas and carrots,” McCarty told NPR. “Out of all the people. I was the one that was chosen,” Marion said. “So it’s a beautiful, beautiful experience.”