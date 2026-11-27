The Social Security Administration (SSA) continues to post the December payment schedule on its official website, which specifies the deposit dates for each of the different benefits.

In all, the agency will issue six payments during the last month of the year, with one special case that gets a “double benefit” because of the New Year holiday.

Confirmed December payment schedule: when each SSA retiree and beneficiary gets paid

According to the official schedule, the six December payments will be distributed as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 1: SSI beneficiaries

Thursday, Dec. 3: recipients who have received benefits since before 1997 or SSI and SSA beneficiaries (they receive Social Security benefits)

Wednesday, Dec. 9: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th

Wednesday, Dec. 16: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th

Wednesday, Dec. 23: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st

Thursday, Dec. 31: SSI beneficiaries

Why SSI beneficiaries receive a “double deposit”

In general, those who receive Supplemental Security Income are paid on the first of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or a holiday.

Because Jan. 1 is a federal holiday for New Year’s Day, SSI’s first payment of the year is moved up to Dec. 31 and is already issued with the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) applied.

2027 COLA increase: how much it is

The increase will be 3.6% for all SSA and SSI beneficiaries. Along with this increase, the maximum amount of taxable earnings will also rise to $192,300.

“COLA notices are available online for most beneficiaries through the Message Center in their personal My Social Security account if they created their account before Nov. 18, 2026, and chose to receive paperless notices,” authorities said.

If they are not enrolled to view the notice online, it will be mailed during the month of December.