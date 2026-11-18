In July 2005, a man signed a one-year lease for an apartment in Palma, Spain. He was still there nearly two decades later, when the granddaughter of the woman who had rented him the home inherited it and told him the lease would end on July 1, 2024.

The tenant challenged the eviction with an argument that went beyond his apartment: He said the new owner had inherited more than 12 properties.

The tenant argued that the property holdings made the woman a large landlord and that, therefore, the lawsuit had to meet the procedural requirements set out for such owners. The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands reviewed the inheritance deed and rejected the appeal, according to the ruling obtained by the Spanish journal elDiario.es.

Why the inheritance deed was decisive in the eviction

The property registry certificate listed only part of the assets awarded to the heiress. To determine how many homes she had received, the judges also examined the deed of partition and distribution of the estate.

The document showed 10 homes, and, with the evidence presented in the case, the Appeals Court found that large-landlord status had not been proved.

The number matters because Law 12/2023 on the Right to Housing sets the general threshold, by number of properties, at ownership of more than 10 urban residential properties.

The law also sets a threshold based on a built area of more than 1,500 square meters of residential use and allows the threshold to be set at five or more homes in stressed residential market areas if the autonomous community justifies it in its declaration.

The tenant said he had a lifetime lease, and the Appeals Court settled the matter

The owner inherited the apartment in May 2023. In March 2024, the building administrator told the tenant that the lease would not be renewed after July 1 of that year. By then, nearly 19 years had passed since the original contract was signed.

The tenant said he had agreed to a lifetime lease with the grandmother. The Appeals Court rejected that argument because the tenant provided no evidence of the agreement.

The Appeals Court upheld the lower court ruling, which declared the lease terminated and ordered the tenant to vacate the apartment. The judges also ordered him to pay the costs of the appeal. According to information published about the ruling, it can be appealed to the Supreme Court by cassation.