A former teacher left her entire $471,000 estate to a high school where she taught for seven years. No one there knew why.

Patricia “Patty” McCandless taught English at Clearcreek High School, now Springboro High School, in Ohio from 1961 to 1968. When she died in 2018, she left her entire estate, $471,644.01, to the school and asked that the money fund student scholarships, WKRC reported.

The donation surprised everyone. McCandless’s obituary listed no family or children, she had never returned to the Springboro area, and no one at the school had worked there when she taught. “This is my 22nd year, and I have never seen any donation anywhere near this, so it’s huge,” treasurer Terrah Stacy told WKRC.

A career in libraries far from Ohio

After graduating from high school, McCandless earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University. In 1968, she left Clearcreek to study for a master’s degree in library science at Indiana University.

She later became assistant director of the Life Science Council Libraries at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She then spent 15 years as assistant director of libraries at Ohio State University.

The teacher who may explain the gift

With no clear answer, the school district went looking for one. “We’ve been asking ourselves, ‘Why? Why Springboro High School?’” said Scott Marshall, the district’s communications coordinator.

After talking with her childhood friends, the district reached a conclusion: the reason was likely Ray Perez. He was her sixth-grade teacher and her senior-year homeroom teacher at Franklin High School. He also advised the Future Teachers of America club she belonged to for three years. As superintendent, he hired her at Clearcreek in 1961, right out of college.

“While never stated by Ms. McCandless, that we could find, it’s the opinion of friends close to Patty that Ray Perez giving Ms. McCandless her start at Clearcreek High School was the reason for Patty’s gracious donation,” Marshall said. “You couldn’t ask for a better example of paying it forward.”

What the school will do with the money inherited by Patricia "Patty" McCandless's will.

What the school will do with the money

Her best friend described her as “an extremely kind person,” Marshall told Fox News. “She was very dedicated and very driven and someone who really had an impact on people she came into contact with. We were her first job out of college,” he said.

The district planned to form a committee to manage the money and create a scholarship fund. It also hoped to set up a memorial in her honor.

“I think it could mean everything to the students,” said Kyle Martin, the principal of Springboro High School.