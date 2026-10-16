The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced regulations to implement the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit under section 25F.

According to the new eligibility terms, individual taxpayers could receive up to $1,700. Meanwhile, married couples could receive up to $3,400.

This credit would be ready to be launched by January 1, 2027. This anticipated announcement is for Scholarship Granting Organizations to be prepared for key procedures in all states.

What is the new federal scholarship tax about?

This new scholar will try to increase the amount of private contributions to participating Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). This means that any individual or corporation that donates money to an approved SGO receives a nonrefundable dollar-for-dollar tax credit .

These funds will help students from kindergarten to 12th grade whose families have low incomes to access educational scholarships. It is a tax credit for donors rather than a direct cash payment or voucher from the government.

Credit Limits:

• Up to $1,700 per individual taxpayer.

• Up to $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.

These funds will help students from kindergarten to 12th grade whose families have low incomes to access educational scholarships. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How can families use these scholarships?

Families who receive scholarships funded through the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit can cover educational expenses and choose the options that meet their children’s needs.

The financial aid can be used for the following options:

Private-school tuition.

Academic tutoring.

Special-needs services.

Books, supplies, computers, and other equipment.

“By 2030, Treasury and the IRS estimate that the program could support 600 to 700 SGOs, with more than 11 million taxpayers making nearly $26 billion in qualified contributions annually and funding as many as 2.2 million scholarships each year,” the IRS website says.

What do the new regulations propose?

The proposed regulations address five key areas: