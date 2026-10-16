The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced regulations to implement the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit under section 25F.
According to the new eligibility terms, individual taxpayers could receive up to $1,700. Meanwhile, married couples could receive up to $3,400.
This credit would be ready to be launched by January 1, 2027. This anticipated announcement is for Scholarship Granting Organizations to be prepared for key procedures in all states.
What is the new federal scholarship tax about?
This new scholar will try to increase the amount of private contributions to participating Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). This means that any individual or corporation that donates money to an approved SGO receives a nonrefundable dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
These funds will help students from kindergarten to 12th grade whose families have low incomes to access educational scholarships. It is a tax credit for donors rather than a direct cash payment or voucher from the government.
Credit Limits:
• Up to $1,700 per individual taxpayer.
• Up to $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.
How can families use these scholarships?
Families who receive scholarships funded through the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit can cover educational expenses and choose the options that meet their children’s needs.
The financial aid can be used for the following options:
- Private-school tuition.
- Academic tutoring.
- Special-needs services.
- Books, supplies, computers, and other equipment.
“By 2030, Treasury and the IRS estimate that the program could support 600 to 700 SGOs, with more than 11 million taxpayers making nearly $26 billion in qualified contributions annually and funding as many as 2.2 million scholarships each year,” the IRS website says.
What do the new regulations propose?
The proposed regulations address five key areas:
- Increasing access for students: The rules clarify income limits and simplify eligibility verification for certain families and students. Treasury and the IRS estimate that about 96% of children in participating states would qualify for Section 25F scholarship funds.
- Expanding educational choice: States could not impose stricter operating requirements on scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs) or exclude otherwise eligible organizations through discretionary standards.
- Expanding opportunities for scholarship organizations and families: The rules establish a framework for multistate SGOs. Treasury and the IRS estimate this could enable about 450 additional organizations to participate and increase qualified contributions by up to $3 billion annually.
- Ensuring taxpayers can access the maximum credit allowed by law: The rules clarify how federal and state tax credits interact, allow unused credits to be carried forward for up to five years, and generally let taxpayers rely on the IRS list of eligible SGOs.
- Protecting taxpayers and scholarship funds: The regulations introduce reporting, verification, and audit requirements to prevent fraud and improper payments, along with procedures for removing organizations that fail to meet the requirements.