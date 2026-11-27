In the United States, traffic laws can vary by state and include restrictions many drivers do not know about. Some regulate not only speed or seat belt use, but also certain practices that can affect a driver’s attention behind the wheel.

In Pennsylvania, a provision of the Vehicle Code sets out a specific ban on the way people listen to music while driving.

Those who violate the rule can face a fine under another provision of state law.

What Pennsylvania Section 3314 says about using headphones while driving

Section 3314 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code says drivers may not operate a vehicle while using one or more headphones or earphones. The restriction applies to people who wear these devices to listen to music or other content while driving. The rule is meant to prevent drivers from reducing their ability to hear traffic sounds, such as horns and emergency vehicle sirens.

However, the provision includes some exceptions, allowing certain devices connected to cellphones that play sound in one ear while leaving the other ear free to hear the surrounding environment. It also exempts medical hearing aids and certain communication equipment used by emergency personnel and motorcyclists, under the conditions set by law.

How much is the fine for driving with headphones in Pennsylvania

Section 6502 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code says violations that do not carry another penalty are considered summary offenses and can be fined $25.

The measure responds to a road safety issue because headphones can make it harder for a person to hear important sounds while driving, such as emergency vehicle sirens or other cars’ horns.