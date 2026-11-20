Making yogurt at home with a yogurt maker can be much more economical, because a single container and a liter of milk yield a large batch, and you can also save a small jar of the finished yogurt to use as the base for the next batch.

With Greek yogurt, this preparation ritual has an extra payoff because the longer it drains, the thicker and creamier it gets. And for those who cannot tolerate lactose, there is good news, because it can be made with lactose-free ingredients and without any hassle.

To make it, all you need is a container of plain yogurt, a liter of milk, and two tablespoons of powdered milk, as long as all three ingredients are lactose-free. The yogurt maker, time, and a strainer do the rest.

Ingredients for lactose-free Greek yogurt

For a liter of Greek yogurt, you only need three ingredients, all lactose-free:

1 container of plain yogurt.

1 liter of milk at room temperature.

2 tablespoons of powdered milk.

How to make lactose-free Greek yogurt: step by step

The process takes little work, but it requires a lot of waiting. Here are the steps:

Mix the yogurt with a little milk and the powdered milk until everything is fully dissolved. Pour the mixture into the yogurt maker container, add the rest of the milk, and mix again. Cover the yogurt maker and turn it on. Let it run for 12 hours. After that time, the yogurt will be firm and ready to strain, although it still cannot be eaten. Strain it using the other yogurt maker container, and refrigerate for 2 hours. The whey will settle at the bottom, and the yogurt will become creamier. Fill a small jar and set it aside to use next time. Store the rest in the refrigerator so it can keep draining.

The draining time determines the final result, according to the website Yelmo. The more it drains, the creamier and firmer the yogurt becomes, which is exactly what makes it Greek.

What is the difference between a product with lactose and one without lactose?

According to Green Valley Lactose Free, lactose is a sugar found in cow, sheep, and goat milk, made up of glucose and galactose. To digest it, the body needs the lactase enzyme in the small intestine, and up to 65% of the world’s population lacks it. When it is missing, gas, bloating, cramps, or diarrhea can occur.

A lactose-free product is still dairy, but with added lactase enzyme, which makes it easier to digest. By contrast, a product with lactose keeps that sugar just as it is in milk, and that is why it can cause problems for people who do not produce enough lactase.

Nutritionally, the difference is minimal. Lactose-free milk retains the same nutritional value as regular milk, with protein, calcium, phosphorus, and B vitamins.

Who benefits most from lactose-free yogurt?

Lactose-free yogurt is the right choice for people with lactose intolerance, helping them avoid digestive symptoms without giving up dairy. It is also useful for those following a low-FODMAP diet for irritable bowel syndrome, which is very low in lactose, even if it does not exclude dairy.

Other cases include digestive disorders such as Crohn’s disease or celiac disease, where lactose may be poorly tolerated. Something similar happens after intestinal surgery or during chemotherapy and radiation, when digestion becomes more difficult. In those cases, lactose-free yogurt and milk help provide calories and protein.