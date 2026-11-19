Cleaning a microwave with water and lemon is a simple way to remove splatters, soften dried-on residue and reduce food odors.

Its effectiveness is explained by condensation: the hot steam comes into contact with the appliance’s walls, forms small water droplets and helps loosen built-up grime.

How to clean a microwave with water and lemon

To do this, you need a microwave-safe container, a cup of water, half a lemon and a soft cloth. The steps are:

Put the water and juice from half a lemon in a glass or ceramic container. Heat for 2 to 5 minutes, until steam is produced. Turn off the microwave and leave the door closed for another 2 or 3 minutes. Carefully remove the container to avoid burns. Wipe the walls, door and base with a damp cloth to remove the residue.

Why hot steam softens food residue

The explanation lies in a physical process: the evaporation and condensation of water. When the liquid heats up, its molecules gain energy and some of the water turns into steam. It spreads throughout the microwave and, when it comes into contact with cooler surfaces, turns back into liquid.

The moisture penetrates dried residue, hydrates its components and reduces how strongly it sticks. The heat also makes stains soften, so they can be removed with less effort.

Lemon plays a supporting role. Its citric acid can help neutralize certain odors and work on some deposits, although it does not replace the main action of the steam or guarantee disinfection.

How often should you clean a microwave with lemon

It is recommended to clean the microwave weekly and wipe up splatters after each use, once it is safe to do so. If there are stubborn stains or food residue stuck to the surface, the steam treatment can be repeated.

You do not need to add lemon every time you clean: warm water and a soft cloth also work for routine maintenance.

What precautions should you take

Before using this method, it is important to keep a few recommendations in mind: