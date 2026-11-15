Refrigerators have features that many users do not know about, and that can be activated with a simple button combination. On some models, holding down the Quick Freeze button for three seconds gives access to a special setting that changes how the appliance works.

According to the manufacturer in its official manuals, this option begins working after at least six hours from activation and has a specific indicator on the control panel.

The process is simple, though it is not available on all refrigerators. That is why it is important to know what this function does, how to activate it, and what to do to turn it off when it is no longer needed.

What happens when you hold the Quick Freeze button on the refrigerator for 3 seconds

The Quick Freeze button has two different functions on certain Beko refrigerators. A normal press activates quick freezing, which lowers the temperature in the freezer compartment to freeze food in less time.

However, when it is held down for three seconds, Eco Extra is activated, a second function that is not meant to freeze food faster, but to change how the appliance works so it uses a more economical power mode.

The manual identifies this option as “Eco-Extra (Special Economic Usage)” and says it is activated by a long press of the Quick Freeze/Eco Extra button.

What is Eco Extra mode for and how does it help save energy

Eco Extra mode is designed to reduce the refrigerator’s energy use by operating more efficiently. According to Beko, once the function is activated, the appliance begins operating in that mode after at least six hours.

The manufacturer also explains that when Eco Extra is active, the economy-use indicator lights up on the control panel. This signal shows that the setting is working.

It is worth noting that this function is different from quick freezing because, while Quick Freeze intensely cools the freezer to preserve large amounts of food recently added, Eco Extra changes how the appliance operates with the goal of saving energy.

How to turn off Eco Extra mode on the refrigerator

To turn off economy mode, the process involves pressing and holding the Quick Freeze button again for three seconds to deactivate Eco Extra, according to the Beko manual.

The economy-use indicator on the panel shows whether the function is still active. The manufacturer recommends checking the instructions for each refrigerator model, since functions and controls may vary by unit.