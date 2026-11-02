The combination of turmeric, black pepper and olive oil has become one of the most popular mixes when it comes to food and wellness. The main reason is curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, which the body absorbs poorly when consumed on its own.

According to Dr. Fiorella Ximena Palmas Candia, an endocrinologist and member of the Nutrition Area of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN), these kinds of food combinations can help improve the bioavailability of certain nutrients, although the extent of these interactions can vary and not all of their properties have the same level of scientific evidence.

Why mix turmeric with black pepper?

The mix stands out mainly for piperine, a compound found in black pepper that may help the body absorb curcumin. For that reason, the two ingredients are often combined in preparations designed to make better use of turmeric’s compounds.

A source of healthy fat, such as olive oil, is also often added to this mix. That is because curcumin is poorly soluble in water, and its properties mean the presence of fats may help the body use it more effectively.

What benefits are attributed to it?

Turmeric and its main active compound, curcumin, are the subject of numerous studies for their possible antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, experts warn that not all claims about its benefits have the same level of scientific support and that the effects may depend on the amount consumed and how it is taken.

That is why adding this combination to the diet can be part of a varied eating plan, but it should not be seen as a substitute for a healthy diet or medical treatment.

How can it be consumed?

One simple way to include this mix in your daily routine is to use turmeric, a small amount of black pepper and olive oil as a seasoning for vegetables, rice, meats, fish or legumes. It can also be added to preparations such as teas or hot drinks.

In any case, specialist Palmas Candia notes that more does not necessarily mean greater benefits. Excessive intake of certain nutrients or compounds can have adverse effects, so it is important to maintain a balanced diet and consult a health professional if you have questions about supplements or specific doses.