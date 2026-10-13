The phone is one of the most used everyday objects and, therefore, one of the most exposed to dirt. That is why it is important to know how to clean and disinfect it without damaging it .

Alcohol is one of the more accessible and popular alternatives, but not all concentrations serve the necessary cleaning and disinfecting function. There are some percentages of the product that are ideal and others that should be avoided.

What percentage of alcohol should you use to clean and disinfect your phone?

Cleaning the phone with a cloth dampened in an alcohol-based disinfectant, such as 70% isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol, is one of the options most recommended by Samsung manufacturers for the glass, ceramic, and metal surfaces of certain Galaxy devices.

Apple, for its part, allows the use of wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol, wipes with 75% ethyl alcohol or disinfectant wipes to gently clean the external surfaces of the iPhone.

The key is to apply the product to an appropriate cloth, avoid excess moisture, and protect the device’s ports and openings.

How to Clean Your Phone

Turn off the phone and disconnect all cables : before starting, turn off the device and disconnect it from the charger and any other accessory. If it has a case, remove it to clean the surfaces separately. Use a microfiber cloth: choose a soft, clean, lint-free cloth, such as those used to clean lenses. This material helps remove fingerprints without resorting to abrasive surfaces that could scratch the screen. Moisten the cloth, not the phone: apply a moderate amount of product to the cloth or use a disinfectant wipe compatible with the device. The surface should be slightly damp, never soaked. Clean the screen and the back: gently wipe the screen, the back, and the edges with the cloth, without applying too much pressure. Avoid letting the product reach the speakers, microphones, charging port, SIM card tray, and other openings. Let the device dry: before turning it back on or plugging it in, make sure there is no moisture left. If the manufacturer’s instructions indicate an additional step after disinfection, follow it.

What products should you avoid when cleaning and disinfecting the phone

Do not use bleach or chlorine bleach : Samsung expressly indicates that bleach should not be used to clean Galaxy devices. Apple also advises against products containing bleach.

Avoid hydrogen peroxide : Apple recommends not using cleaners that contain this substance to disinfect the iPhone.

Do not spray alcohol directly onto the phone : it is preferable to apply it to a cloth or use a compatible wipe.

Do not immerse the phone in liquids : the water resistance of some models does not mean they can be submerged in cleaning products.

Do not use abrasive materials : rough sponges and other similar items can scratch the screen or wear down its coatings.

Do not use compressed air: Samsung and Apple advise against this method for cleaning their devices.

Difference between cleaning and disinfecting

It is important to distinguish the difference between cleaning and disinfecting. Cleaning helps remove fingerprints, grease, and visible dirt. While disinfection seeks to reduce the microorganisms present on the surface.