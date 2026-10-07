Lack of storage is one of the most common problems when a phone accumulates use over time. In that sense, deleting photos or installing apps designed to optimize space are some of the available strategies.

However, there are simple and quick alternatives that can be tried to free up storage without needing to delete images or install new programs, such as reviewing downloaded files to remove those that are no longer useful or clearing the cache.

How to free up space on your phone without deleting photos or installing apps

For Android users, clearing the cache allows temporary files to be deleted, which helps expand storage space. This does not remove user data or take away information relevant to using apps, but it may cause them to run more slowly the next time they are opened.

In the case of iOS users, they can choose to delete Safari browser history to free up space .

A good idea for all users is to review and periodically delete chats or large files found in messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Documents that take up a large amount of storage appear broken down in “Data and Storage” within the Meta app.

Another solution is to use some type of cloud storage to free up memory without getting rid of photos, videos, or important files that are bulky to store internally. In general, with simple steps an account can be created in the different available options.

How to check available storage, according to the operating system of each device

In the case of Android, it is necessary to:

Open the device's Settings app

Select the “Storage” option

Select the category you want to check

For iOS, the instruction is:

Open the device's Settings app

Tap “iPhone Storage” or “iPad Storage”