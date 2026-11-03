The white triangle with a red border that appears at some street intersections is neither decorative nor a sign to ignore. It is a restrictive traffic sign with a specific meaning under the Mexico City Traffic Code (CDMX).

To understand its function, it is first necessary to know that traffic signs in Mexico are divided into different categories. These include restrictive signs, which set out obligations, limits and prohibitions; warning signs, which alert drivers to possible hazards on the road; and informational signs, which provide directions to destinations, services and places of interest.

The white triangle with a red outline belongs to the group of restrictive signs, and its function is to indicate that drivers must yield.

What does a traffic sign with a red border and white center triangle mean?

This traffic sign has distinctive features that make it easy to identify: it is white, has a red border, and has a point facing downward.

Under the rules, this symbol indicates that drivers must slow down and, if conditions at the intersection require it, come to a complete stop to let through drivers who have the right of way at the intersection.

That means it is not enough just to slow down when approaching. Drivers must watch traffic and determine whether they need to stop to avoid interfering with the flow of other vehicles.

Other traffic triangles with different meanings

Although there are signs with similar designs, their colors and orientation can completely change the message they convey.

For example, there is a white triangle with a green border and a point facing upward, which indicates right of way. In this case, it means the driver has priority over vehicles crossing or merging from another road.

There is also another version that includes a symbol inside it. That makes it possible to identify which type of vehicle has priority to travel on a given stretch of road.

So even though the three signs are triangular and share some visual elements, it is important to recognize their differences in order to correctly understand traffic instructions.

Why is it important to know what these signs mean?

Traffic authorities say correctly identifying traffic signs is essential to prevent accidents, especially at crossings and intersections where vehicles traveling in different directions meet.

Ignoring a yield sign can cause side-impact crashes and put both drivers and other road users at risk.

So the next time you come across a white triangle with a red border at an intersection, remember that its message is clear: you must yield and stop if traffic conditions require it.