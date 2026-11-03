Constant use of faucets and showerheads can lead to calcium buildup that clogs them and interferes with the natural flow of water,

To fight this common problem, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says there is a simple household ingredient that can become a big help: white vinegar.

Why buildup forms in faucets and showerheads

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) explains that water contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium, and the amount determines what we commonly know as “water hardness.”

When hard water is heated, solid calcium carbonate deposits can form, which encourage pipe clogs and can build up even inside appliances such as coffee makers.

“ The acidity of vinegar helps dissolve mineral particles by giving them an electrical charge. These now-charged particles are attracted to the positive and negative charges in the water, making them easier to rinse away ,” it explains.

How to use this homemade vinegar trick to keep faucets and showerheads looking like new

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection recommends the following method if the showerhead has hard-water clogs:

Fill a bag with vinegar

Submerge the showerhead inside it

Use a rubber band to secure the bag

Let it sit overnight

For faucets, Michigan State University advises:

Remove the faucet aerator (the small round piece at the end)

Soak it in a glass of vinegar to loosen the minerals. The recommendation is to leave it for at least 5 minutes

Scrub the inside with an old toothbrush

Rinse well and run water through the aerator screen, holding it upright and upside down

The recommendation is to clean it at least once every 6 months.