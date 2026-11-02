“It will no longer be valid for travel, even if you find it later.” The U.S. Department of State cancels valid U.S. passports that have been reported stolen or lost , even if their holders later recover them.

The measure bars these documents from being used again for international travel , even if they still have years left before they expire.

The policy is designed to protect citizens from identity theft and prevent the misuse of official documents. Once the report is filed, the passport is invalidated and the holder must apply for a new one in person if they need to travel outside the country.

What happens if you find your passport after reporting it lost or stolen

The passport cannot be used again for international travel, even if it turns up in perfect condition and has not yet expired: “Reporting your passport lost or stolen does not replace it”. That means the citizen must go through another process to get a valid document.

How to report a lost or stolen passport

The U.S. government offers three ways to report a valid passport lost or stolen:

Online : through the official Form Filler tool. The State Department says it cancels the passport within one business day and sends confirmation by email.

By mail : by completing, printing and signing Form DS-64. You must also include a photocopy of both sides of a photo ID. Cancellation can take several weeks.

When applying for a new passport: using Form DS-11 and explaining the circumstances under which the previous document disappeared. This option can also take several weeks to result in cancellation.

The key is to file the report as soon as possible to reduce the risk of the document being misused.

How to apply for a new passport

Citizens who need to replace their passport must submit a new application in person using Form DS-11. They cannot use the usual online or mail renewal process.

According to the State Department’s official instructions, the process requires:

Complete and print Form DS-11, but do not sign it until instructed to do so by the agent. Bring physical proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or naturalization certificate. Bring a valid photo ID and a photocopy of both sides. Submit a photo that meets the official passport requirements. State where and when the previous document was lost or stolen and attach a copy of the police report, if there is one. Appear at an authorized acceptance facility and pay the applicable fees. For adults, the new passport book costs US$130, plus US$35 for application acceptance, according to the official fees posted. Expedited service carries an additional US$60 fee.

The government warns that if details about the lost passport are missing, it may pause the application temporarily and request Form DS-64.

It is also important to know that processing times do not include mail delivery periods, so officials recommend starting the process well in advance of any international trip.