Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026, according to U.S. Eastern time (EST), airlines will be required to collect an individual sworn declaration from each passenger boarding an international flight to the United States .

The document must certify that the person was not in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during the 21 days before travel.

The order was established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of preventive measures in response to the ebola outbreak. Anyone who does not present the certification and does not have an official exemption will not be allowed to board the plane, even if they have a passport, visa and other immigration documents in order.

What declaration all travelers will be required to provide starting Nov. 3

The new rule says each passenger must complete and sign a certification stating that they were not physically in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the 21 days before their flight.

The requirement applies to everyone traveling from any foreign country to the United States, including U.S. citizens , permanent residents with Green Cards and foreign nationals with tourist, student or work visas .

“This order applies to all persons boarding a flight to the United States from any foreign country, including U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders)”, the CDC said.

Making a stopover in the Democratic Republic of Congo also counts as being present in that territory. It does not matter whether the passenger stayed inside the airport or never went through immigration control: airside transit is also covered .

Therefore, anyone who has been in that country must remain outside its territory for 21 full days before boarding a flight to the U.S. The day of departure counts as day zero, and they may travel starting on day 22.

What happens if a passenger does not present the required declaration

The consequence is direct: airlines will have to deny boarding to anyone who has not completed the certification and does not have an authorized exemption.

The CDC warned: “Anyone who does not sign a sworn declaration [...] will be denied boarding on a flight to the United States”.

The declaration may be completed with a physical signature, a verified digital signature or an electronic system enabled by the airline during check-in. It may also be made verbally under the conditions set by health authorities.

Children under 18 are also included in the requirement, although their parents, legal guardians or authorized representatives may complete the certification on their behalf. In any case, there must be an individual record for each passenger .

Under Section 1001 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, anyone who intentionally provides false information may face fines and up to prison sentences.

How long the measure will remain in effect

According to the notice published in the Federal Register, the revised order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2026, unless authorities decide to change or withdraw it earlier.

The CDC said the 21-day period reflects the maximum incubation period for Ebola. However, it also said that “the overall risk to the U.S. public and travelers remains low”.