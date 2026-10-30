Among the homemade cleaning tricks circulating for cleaning without spending on industrial products, one has a real chemical basis: boiling orange peels in vinegar to make a multipurpose cleaner. This is not just a random idea, but the combination of two cleaning agents that work together.

What is boiling orange peels in vinegar good for

The result of boiling orange peel in vinegar is a general-purpose liquid cleaner, designed mainly to cut kitchen grease. It can be used to degrease tile, sturdy countertops, the inside of the refrigerator, the outside of appliances and other washable surfaces. It also dissolves limescale and helps remove odors, leaving behind a citrus scent instead of vinegar’s strong smell on its own.

The trick combines two cleaners in one liquid. On one hand, vinegar provides acetic acid, which cuts grease, dissolves limescale and soap buildup, and helps lift dirt. On the other, orange peel releases d-limonene, a natural compound found in the outer layer of the peel that works as a solvent: it attacks and dissolves grease while also adding the characteristic citrus aroma.

Heat is used to speed up the process. Boiling the peel in vinegar is really a quick way to extract limonene: what would otherwise take two weeks of cold steeping, heat does in minutes. That’s why boiling the mixture is the express version of the classic orange-peel-in-vinegar cleaner. Once it cools and is strained, the liquid is ready to use.

Step by step: how to make the cleaner at home

The process is simple: