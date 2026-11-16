The U.S. government imposes penalties on foreigners who remain in the country after their authorized stay expires. Depending on the number of days of unlawful presence accrued, they may be barred from getting a new visa for three or 10 years, a restriction set out in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

The measure is outlined in section 212(a)(9)(B)(i) and can affect those who entered legally on a visa but did not leave the country within the allowed time, as well as those who remained in the United States without the proper immigration authorization.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says one reason someone may be ineligible for a visa is having stayed in the United States longer than authorized. The rule also states that the inadmissibility period begins to be counted from the day the person leaves the country .

How many years can you be denied a visa for?

Immigration law sets out two inadmissibility periods, depending on how much unlawful presence a person accrued during a single stay:

3-year bar : for those who accrued 180 days or more, but less than one year, of unlawful presence and left the United States before removal proceedings began.

10-year bar: for those who accrued one year or more of unlawful presence and later left the country or were deported.

The State Department includes this situation among the reasons that can prevent a foreigner from getting a U.S. visa.

When is unlawful presence counted?

USCIS says that a foreigner accrues unlawful presence when they remain in the U.S. without being admitted or granted parole, or when they stay in the country after their authorized period expires.

Which foreigners do not accrue unlawful presence?

There are nonautomatic exceptions for some groups of foreigners who meet specific conditions:

Minors under 18 : time spent in the country does not count as unlawful presence.

Asylum applicants : generally, the period while a bona fide application is pending is not considered unlawful presence.

Victims of human trafficking : they may qualify for an exception if they meet the requirements set by law.

People protected under VAWA : certain spouses and children who suffered abuse or extreme cruelty may qualify for this exception.

Family Unity beneficiaries: those protected under the relevant provisions of this program.

Can you apply for a visa again after a ban?

The law provides for certain waivers that could allow someone to overcome a ground of inadmissibility. However, not all foreigners can apply for them, and approval is not guaranteed.

The State Department says waivers are discretionary and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reviews the requests, including the immigration history, the type of visa sought, and the foreigner’s specific circumstances.

Available options include: