A mixture of white vinegar and warm water can be used as a home remedy for one of the most common foot problems: unpleasant odor. The recommendation comes from podiatrist Joy Rowland, DPM, whose advice was published by Cleveland Clinic. She explains that feet can develop a vinegar-like smell when excessive sweating interacts with bacteria on the skin.

The feet contain around 250,000 sweat glands, and excessive moisture can create an environment where bacteria thrive. According to Rowland, bacteria feed on sweat and produce an acidic byproduct that can create the characteristic sour smell.

Why vinegar may help

The explanation is linked to acetic acid, a component of vinegar. Rowland says white vinegar can help kill bacteria and recommends it as one of several at-home measures for people dealing with persistent foot odor .

A mixture of white vinegar and warm water can be used as a home remedy for one of the most common foot problems: unpleasant odor. Chat GPT | IA

The podiatrist recommends soaking the feet in a mixture of warm water and white vinegar for 10 to 20 minutes. Her suggested ratio is 1 to 2 cups of white vinegar per gallon of warm water, or about 3.8 liters.

The recommendation is primarily aimed at reducing foot odor associated with sweat and bacteria. It does not mean vinegar is a universal treatment for foot conditions or infections.

How to keep feet dry after washing

Daily hygiene is another key part of Rowland’s advice. She recommends washing the feet every day and, importantly, drying them thoroughly between the toes, where sweat and moisture can accumulate.

She also recommends measures that can help control moisture, including foot powder and antiperspirant, as well as changing socks when they become damp. Footwear also matters: shoes made with breathable materials can help reduce moisture buildup.