The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced higher fees for certain immigration procedures, in compliance with the provisions of federal law H.R. 1.

The new amounts took effect on Oct. 16 and will remain in place through November. This is an inflation adjustment and affects people seeking certain immigration benefits, so it is important to know the updated prices before submitting documents.

What are USCIS fees for November 2026?

According to the official USCIS statement, the increases apply to fiscal year 2027 and were calculated taking into account inflation recorded between July 2025 and July 2026. The updated fees are as follows:

Annual fee for pending asylum applications: from $102 to $105.

Immigration parole, Form: from $560 to $570.

TPS application, Form I-821: from $510 to $520.

Which immigration procedures are affected by the increases?

The increases announced by USCIS affect certain humanitarian protection procedures, temporary stay and work authorization in the United States:

Asylum: annual fee for applications that remain pending.

Immigration parole: fee for certain temporary stay permissions, linked to Form I-131.

Employment authorization (EAD): initial Form I-765 applications for asylum seekers, parole recipients and people covered by TPS.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS): applications using Form I-821.

What does H.R. 1 establish?

H.R. 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, was enacted on July 4, 2025, and set new fees for certain immigration procedures, among other provisions.

Among its provisions, the law requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to update its fees year after year based on inflation, starting in fiscal year 2026.

To determine the adjustment percentage, the agency must consider the change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). This time, USCIS used the 3.36% change and applied the rounding rules set out in the law.

What happens if a request is filed with the wrong fee?

USCIS says all applications for covered procedures postmarked on or after Oct. 16, 2026, must include payment of the updated fee.

If the applicant submits the documents without paying the required amount, USCIS may reject the application.