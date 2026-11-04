Venezuelan TPS in the US

Venezuelan immigrants face new limits on the reinstatement of Temporary Protected Status (TPS). US Justice Department has delayed it again after a federal appeals court granted the Trump administration a temporary pause.

The decision puts on hold a lower court order that could have restored protections starting November 6.

On November 3, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it would issue a 14-day administrative stay beginning Friday. The move temporarily pauses the order while the legal fight over the termination of Venezuela’s TPS designation continues.

Venezuelan TPS documents and immigration paperwork amid renewed uncertainty over the program’s reinstatement. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why did the court delay TPS reinstatement?

The case stems from the Trump administration’s decision to end Venezuela’s TPS designation and cancel an extension granted under the previous administration.

A federal district court ruled in September 2025 that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had exceeded her authority when she took those actions.

Previously, the Ninth Circuit allowed the lower court’s order to move forward, denying the administration’s request to block it on October 30.

What happens to Venezuelan TPS holders now?

The new ruling means the lower court order will remain on hold during the 14-day administrative stay. TPS protections will not be reinstated on November 6 as previously expected.

Venezuelan immigrants affected by this case will have to wait for further court action to learn whether the protections will be restored. The appeals court’s temporary pause does not, by itself, settle the case.